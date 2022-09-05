This is What the Male Dancer that Kissed Bad Bunny at the VMA's Had to Say About the Reggaeton Star

Bad Bunny's smooches with strangers continue to make headlines.

A week after his latest smooch-scandal during the MTV Music Video Awards, Nigel O'Brian, who is on tour with the Un Verano Sin Ti vocalist, revealed what it's like working with the Puerto Rican reggaeton star on Instagram.

"Mom and dad look, another accomplishment 😭😭😭," he said. "VMAS 2022 and on tour with the #1 star in the world. And best of all making history with my partners next to a mastermind 😭🙏🏼."

The moment happened minutes before El Conejo Malo made history as the first non-English language performer to win the Artist of the Year award at the VMA's. San Benito blessed his fans by kissing a male and female dancer during his live streamed performance of "Titi me preguntó" from Yankee Stadium.

"I still don't know how to process that all sacrifice has its reward and even more when it's what I really want," O'Brian added.

O'Brian , who has worked alongside other top artists including Rauw Alejandro and Nio Garcia, received an outpour of love and support from fans.

Bad Bunny Credit: Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

"I love you baby! And I admire you!" one fan wrote. "The most envied man in the world right now," added another.

Despite the significance of Bad Bunny's performance, several fans also discussed the disparities between the support received Latin Grammy award winner in comparison to the criticism received by Tokischa and Villano Antillano, who were publicly shamed for kissing on-stage just days before.

"Bad Bunny's (@sanbenito) kiss with a man was monumental but it also needs to be contextualized," one user said on Twitter. "It took place barely a few days after Villano Antillano (@villanomalandro) and Tokischa were publicly criticized (to the point of death threats) for kissing at a show in San Juan."