Bad Bunny Becomes First Latino to be Named Artist of the Year by Apple Music

Bad Bunny has made history yet again as Apple Music's first Latin Artist of the Year.

Since the inception of the Apple Music Awards in 2019, this is the first time a Latin artist has been recognized with the title.

"@badbunnypr has become a symbol of Latin culture's migration into the global mainstream, reshaping the look, sound, and feel of modern pop just by following his own muse," the streaming platform wrote on Instagram. "The Puerto Rican superstar is the Apple Music #ArtistOfTheYear."

Un Verano Sin Ti, the artist's latest album, was Apple Music's most streamed album of 2022 and the biggest Latin album of all time, Billboard reports.

Aside from his high-ranking musical reach, the artist was also selected for his influence on global culture in 2022.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the achievements of Bad Bunny, whose influence on every corner of culture could not be ignored in 2022," Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music and Beats, said in a statement.

Schusser continued, "Watching Bad Bunny ascend from an Apple Music Up Next artist in 2018 to our Artist of the Year this year has been nothing short of extraordinary. We congratulate him on his record-breaking year and for continuing to bring Latin music to a massive global audience."

"When I started, I didn't have a global fan base," he said in an exclusive clip he made with Apple Music.

"I'm grateful for everything I've accomplished and everything I've experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, 'It's because of me.' No, it's every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence are always felt," he continued.