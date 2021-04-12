Bad Bunny Announces New Tour in 2022 after Winning his WrestleMania Match

El Último Tour Del Mundo will kick off next year in Denver, CO.

On Saturday, Bad Bunny made his WrestleMania debut in a WWE tag-team match with wrestler Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

After weeks of feuding with The Miz —a fight that started in January when he performed his latest song, "Booker T", at WWE's Royal Rumble and jumped off the top rope onto the wrestlers, who were ringside— Bad Bunny finally had it out with them in a match ESPN called "one of the most impressive showings by a celebrity in the ring."

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest won the match using the finishing move the WWE called the "Bunny Destroyer."

El conejo malo is not only celebrating his WWE win this week, he's also announcing a new tour: El Último Tour Del Mundo, which will kick off in February 2022 in Denver, CO. The singer shared the news in a video, alongside WWE legend Triple H, shared in his Instagram account.

"You did amazing at WrestleMania, but now it's time for you to do what you do," Triple H tells the Puerto Rican artist, handing him a yellow case. "Thanks," he answers, opening it up and revealing a skull-shaped microphone. Bad Bunny captioned the video: "Finally! Are you all ready?"