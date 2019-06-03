OMG! Are Bad Bunny and Rosalía Dating?

Bad Bunny and Rosalía’s fans are raving about a possible romance between the singers! Wouldn’t they be #couplegoals? The Puerto Rican Trap star and the Spanish flamenco princess have caught our attention with their recent Instagram posts. They both posted photos of what seems like a fun dinner date. Bad Bunny posted an image laughing with Rosalía on a velvet couch with glasses of wine on a nearby table. “I was really hungry,” he captioned a second image enjoying a big meal next to Rosalía. The “Estamos bien” singer got his over 17 million followers on Instagram excited about his…new girlfriend? “You look so great together,” a fan wrote. “You make a great couple,” another commented.

Rosalía also shared a post about the fun encounter with Bad Bunny that shows the two singers immersed in conversation and laughter. The “Mal Querer” singer’s fans also commented on a possible love story emerging. “Date already!” wrote one follower. “You’re better with J Balvin,” another commented.

This isn’t the first time we see flirty social media posts from the popular artists. Back in April Rosalía posted a photo hugging Bad Bunny on Instagram with the caption: “What are you doing tomorrow?”

The Trap singer also posted a similar image with Rosalía in April, showing himself drooling over the Spanish singer with the caption: “I think I fell in love.”

We can definitely sense the chemistry between them! They have many things in common: they are unique, are both breaking stereotypes in music and fashion and are no strangers to fame. Is there a romance blossoming or are the lovey dovey Instagram posts a marketing stunt to promote an upcoming collab? Either way, we’re excited to see what these two are cooking!