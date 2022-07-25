Is a collaboration between El Conejo Malo and the 2000s iconic band coming soon?

Anahí Has this Response to Bad Bunny's RBD "Sálvame" Cover

Bad Bunny has fans raging over his latest viral video.

"I want to drink today," the Puerto Rican reggaeton star wrote.

Almost immediately after posting, RBD alumna, Anahí shared a response to the video on her TikTok.

"@badbunny you definitely know!!!" she captioned the video where she gives the Un Verano Sin Ti vocalist a thumbs up for his singing skills.

Previously, the actress and singer who portrayed Mia Coluccí on the hit series, had posted a video on TikTok asking fans to sing along with her. Little did she know Benito Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny's real name, would rise to the challenge instead.

Fans also shared their shock at the 28-year-old's voice and requested a collaboration between the band and the artist.

"RBD AND BAD BUNNY COMBO IS 😫😫😫" one fan wrote. "WE WANT THIS COLLAB ASAP," added another one on Anahí's account.