Bad Bunny Will Make His Film Debut in Kevin Hart's American Sole

On Wednesday, STXfilms announced that Bad Bunny has been added to the cast of the drama American Sole, produced by comedian Kevin Hart and also featuring Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Camila Mendes, and Offset. The "Dákiti" singer will have a supporting role, currently being kept top-secret because to reveal it would be a plot spoiler.

American Sole follows two twentysomethings played by Davidson and Jackson, who try to pay off their college debt by reselling collectible sneakers. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only means of escape, their get-rich-quick plan becomes a disaster.

Bad Bunny will also be making his television acting debut in the third season of Narcos: Mexico. The 26-year-old will play Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a member of Ramon Arellano Felix's gang of rich kids who fall in with the cartel called Narco Juniors.

The American Sole announcement came just before his virtual performance at the 2020 Latin Grammys, where he performed his hits "Bichiyal" and "Si Veo A Tu Mamá." "Latin Grammys from LA CAPITAL DEL REGUETÓN 🇵🇷," he wrote on Instagram along with some behind-the-scenes photos of his performance.

Bad Bunny also recently appeared in a commercial alongside Chester Cheetah, which is part of the "Deja Tu Huella" Cheetos campaign, a new, multi-platform initiative designed to inspire the next generation to leave their mark on the culture.