The Puerto Rican artist and actor took part in part two of Amazon Music's La cuna del debow and discusses how Dominican culture is what propelled the genre to fame.

Dominican culture is rich, vibrant and altogether unique. From the food they consume to the way they dress to the way they speak, dominicanos are true to their roots—always.

In Amazon Music's documentary La cuna del dembow, which recently released part two, the authenticity that Dominicans exude in every aspect of their life, especially music like dembow, is on full display.

This sense of self is something that has been the genre's greatest source of strength, and music phenom Bad Bunny agrees.

"I remember when I'd hear commentary such as, 'Dembow will never go global until Dominicans change their slang, because nobody understands them,' and in the end, I think that's precisely what's delivering the best results at a global level," says the superstar.

"[Dominicans] are taking their culture, their slang, and their codes to the world, and that's what's grabbing people's attention; that's what you want to get to know and be a part of," the Puerto Rican performer continues.

The documentary dives into the history of the genre and how it rose to be one of the prominent sounds of the urban music scene.

Bad Bunny at Made In America Festival Credit: Getty Images / Shareif Ziyadat

In addition to Bad Bunny, La cuna del dembow also features Chimbala, Pablo Piddy, Yailin la Más Viral, La Insuperable, La Materialista, Farruko, Kiko El Crazy, Santiago Matías, Rochy RD, Bulin 47, Bulova, Lírico, Yomel El Meloso, to name a few.