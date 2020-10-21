Bad Bunny Teams Up With Adidas for 2021 Sneaker Release

According to Complex, Latin trap star Bad Bunny is teaming up with the brand Adidas on a pair of sneakers, set to release in the brand's spring/summer 2021 collection. Bad Bunny's shoe will be the Adidas Forum, a design first created in 1984. As part of its attempt to reinvent the style, Adidas is collaborating with high-profile stars on shoes that will start coming out at the end of this year.

Adidas hasn't yet confirmed the collaboration with Bad Bunny, which will be the artist's first sneaker collaboration. Last month, he worked with Crocs on a pair of glow-in-the-dark clogs that sold out in minutes. The shoes, which retailed at $60, are now being resold for more than $200.

In a 2018 episode of Complex's Sneaker Shopping, Bad Bunny explained his footwear history, stating that Puerto Rico was lacking in boutique stores where he could acquire unique shoes. "Ever since I was a child, I've liked sneakers," he said in the interview.

The news of the new sneaker collaboration also comes after the release of the remix for "Yo Perreo Sola," featuring Ivy Queen and Nesi. Bad Bunny premiered it at the Billboard Music Awards, where he also took home two trophies.