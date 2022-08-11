Bad Bunny Wants to Fly Fans Out to Puerto Rico with the Help of Adidas

Bad Bunny is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Puerto Rican artist continues to spoil his fans not just with new music, but with the opportunity to visit la isla del encanto—Puerto Rico.

In honor of the launch of his new Adidas "Forum Buckle Low" collaboration in baby blue, fans can register on the CONFIRMED app for a chance to live the Bad Bunny experience.

Bad Bunny Credit: Photo by Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"Adventuring through the blue sky, sign up on Confirmed for your chance to win an elevated (literally) Bad Bunny VIP experience ✈️," the shoe brand wrote on Instagram. "We're sending you and a friend on a custom adidas x @badbunnypr plane from Puerto Rico to New York to attend his sold-out concert in NYC."

The winner will be flown to Puerto Rico for one night and later to New York City for Bad Bunny's sold-out Bronx concert on August 27.

That's not all though, the lucky winner will also be riding in style from Puerto Rico to New York in none other but the "Ojitos lindos" star's custom-wrapped blue airplane.

The airplane is pimped out with El Conejo Malo's logos that symbolize free expression and authenticity.