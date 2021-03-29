Bad Bunny Is Releasing Another Color of His Adidas Sneakers

The Latin trap star's take on the Originals Forum Buckle Low sneaker will now be available in pink.

Bad Bunny launched his coffee-inspired pair of sneakers in collaboration with Adidas earlier this month, and naturally, the shoes sold out in minutes. The Latin trap star had designed his own unique take on the Originals Forum Buckle Low sneaker.

For fans who weren't able to get their hands on the sneakers, here's some good news: Adidas is releasing the shoes in another color.

The new kicks come in different shades of pink. "The coffee is over but these remain," the Puerto Rican artist wrote alongside photos of the new shoes.

While there still isn't a release date for the new color, he explained why he did the collaboration. "[Sneakers are] something that define you and at the same time, it brings people together," he said in a press release. "Ultimately, it's what accompanies you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take. Today, it feels great to create my own design with people who I share the same sentiment. It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers."

The new project comes after he accepted the Miz's challenge of a match during this year's WWE WrestleMania 37. The Latin trap star accepted the invitation when he smashed the two-time Grand Slam champion in the back with a guitar. "I accept your challenge, b****," he said, walking away from the ring. "I will see you at WrestleMania."