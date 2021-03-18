Bad Bunny's Adidas Collaboration Sells Out in Minutes

On Wednesday, Bad Bunny launched his coffee-inspired pair of sneakers in collaboration with Adidas, and — in what will come as no surprise to anyone who tried to get their hands on his Crocs — the new kicks sold out in minutes. The Latin trap star created his own unique take on the Originals Forum Buckle Low sneaker, which fans got a first look at last year in his "Yo Visto Así" video. When the First Café shoes went on sale, fans had to sign up to enter a drawing to purchase them, but seconds after signing up most of them got the sad message: "Sorry, your entry was not successful."

The sneakers have the eye symbol that Bad Bunny first used on his album x 100pre and come in a tan-and-beige color scheme with contrasting dark brown. The design also comes with the option of bright blue laces; they retailed at $160.

"[Sneakers are] something that defines you and at the same time, it brings people together," Bad Bunny said in a press release. "Ultimately, it's what accompanies you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take. Today, it feels great to create my own design with people who I share the same sentiment. It feels amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers."

In his native Puerto Rico, fans had the opportunity to buy the shoes through the UberEats app.

His latest sneaker project comes after his Grammys' performance of "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez. He won his first award in the category Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG.