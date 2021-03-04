Bad Bunny Teases Adidas Collection With New Sneaker Photos

Last year, it was announced that Bad Bunny was working with Adidas on a sneaker collaboration, and now fans are finally getting a closer look at the new kicks. While it's still unknown when they will be released to the public, they're expected to drop sometime this year.

Janthony Oliveras, who the New York Times described as Bad Bunny's "right hand," took to his Instagram account to unveil the new pieces from the Bad Bunny x Adidas collection. The Puerto Rican artist reposted his friend's post onto his own Instagram story, teasing fans with the upcoming collaboration.

The sneakers are a take on the classic Adidas Forum basketball silhouette and come in a tan-and-beige color scheme with contrasting dark brown, and feature the artist's signature eye logo on the tongue. The design also comes with the option of bright blue laces.

Bad Bunny was first seen wearing the Adidas Busenitz Vulc 2.0 sneakers last year in his "Yo Visto Así" music video, which is from his latest album El Último Tour del Mundo.

Bad Bunny joins the many artists who have had sneaker collaborations, like J Balvin, who released his colorful Air Jordan 1 last year (they sold out in minutes).

The Adidas collaboration also isn't the only footwear Bad Bunny has designed. In September 2020, he and Crocs dropped their limited-edition clogs, which glow in the dark. Prior to the sale, the Latin trap star encouraged followers to purchase his latest collaboration with a funny video of him cooking them up in his kitchen.