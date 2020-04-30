Bad Bunny Reacts to Sexual Assault Allegations Against His Employee

Bad Bunny did not stay silent after sexual assault allegations emerged against Jesús Hernández (aka Chu or Chucheto), a member of his work team. Hernández was denounced as part of the campaign #NiUnaMas in Puerto Rico, where party promoters and university professors were also accused of pedophilia, sexual abuse, and assault.

"The first thing I say is to keep exposing them all without fear. Never stay silent if that's what you feel. I admire your courage and strength because I understand that it's not easy, and believe when I say I do understand you. I was really shocked to see my name around there, even though I know the intention was for me to find out about this, because sooner or later I was going to find out and of course I will take action," Bad Bunny wrote in a letter he shared on Twitter.

Image zoom (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The singer — who has supported the LGBTQ community and spoken out against bullying — added that he will not tolerate inadequate actions from anyone in his team or entourage. “In my personal life and my work team there is no space for these behaviors and what needs to be done will be done," he wrote. "While I distanced others from my close circle for other reasons, it still hurts to find out about all of this. It's not easy to find out through [Twitter] that people who have been close to you are doing these kinds of things, things that I try to fight against despite the stereotypes within the musical genre I interpret."

Bad Bunny also said he's upset that his name has been attached to the incident. “Each person's decisions and actions are individual, and I myself live in peace because I know who I am, and it makes me feel very ashamed and uncomfortable to see my name linked to these issues. It's not fair, my hand is very, very far from all of this," he wrote.

The 26-year-old singer concluded in his Twitter missive: "These things are delicate and we have to be responsible when it comes to making an accusation. We must denounce, of course, and be firm about it, but also very responsible not to involve third parties that don't have the most remote idea about the existence of these events. I send a big hug to whomever wants to receive it, and lots of strength to each of the victims who suffer these and other atrocities daily. I will always be here for you!"