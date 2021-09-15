Bad Bunny Makes Acting Debut in Final Season of Narcos: Mexico

The Grammy Award winner will guest star in the Netflix hit show streaming on November 5.

Bad Bunny is making his acting debut!

The reggaeton artist embraces cartel life as he joins the third and final season of Netflix's hit series Narcos: Mexico.

The streamer released the official teaser trailer, which will feature the Puerto Rican singer portraying Arturo "Kitty" Paez, a rich-kid-turned-hitman. His character will tell the true story of the Narco Juniors, a group of upper-society kids that became obsessed with cartel life.

"I love the original Narcos, so when they announced Narcos: Mexico, I was sold," Bad Bunny said in an interview. "Kitty is a charismatic guy who loved looking fresh. He likes nice things, and I can really relate to that!"

This season, the war that broke out after Felix's (Diego Luna) arrest and the new Mexican kingpins who emerged from the cartels escalated into uncontrollable violence.

"Everyone in the office lost their s***," said Carlo Bernard, showrunner of the hit show, on the response the team had when the announcement was made that El Conejo would be joining the show. "I was like, 'Oh, I should probably pay more attention to this!' He put himself on tape, and — to no surprise — he's very watchable, and you're innately drawn to him."

The Grammy Award winner will be joining new cast members, including Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, and Luisa Rubino. Returning cast members will include Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.