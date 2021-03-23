Bad Bunny Is Going to Wrestle at 2021 WWE WrestleMania

On Monday, Bad Bunny accepted the Miz's challenge of a match during this year's WWE WrestleMania 37. The Latin trap star accepted the invitation when he smashed the two-time Grand Slam champion in the back with a guitar.

"I accept your challenge, b****," he said, walking away from the ring. "I will see you at WrestleMania."

The 24-year-old also took to Instagram to share a video of his attack on the Miz. "NOT WITH ME!!!!!" he captioned the video. "SEE YOU AT WRESTLEMANIA."

Bad Bunny has made several WWE appearances since the Royal Rumble in January, when he performed his song "Booker T." A few weeks later, he won the WWE 24/7 championship belt and wore it during his Saturday Night Live performance before trading it to R-Truth for Steve Austin memorabilia.

His rivalry with the Miz began during the men's Royal Rumble match, when Bad Bunny distracted the Miz and John Morrison, thus leading to their elimination by Damian Priest. Since then the two have been taking shots at one another, and Monday on Raw, Bad Bunny hit the Miz with a guitar and accepted his challenge for a match.

For the second time, WrestleMania will be a two-night event, streaming on the WWE app and Peacock on April 10 and 11. The match between Bad Bunny and the Miz will take place the first night at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.