Go Back to School in Style With These 7 Must-Have Items for Everyone in the Family
It's back to school time! From kindergarten to college, we've selected these 7 must-haves for making this school year a success.
Steripod
Take care of your kid's oral hygiene with Steripod, an easy open clip-on design that protects toothbrushes from airborne and cross contaminants every day.
Inside the pod is a tablet to refresh your toothbrush bristles.
Steripod toothbrush protector, starting at $3.99 www.getsteripod.com
Land's End Kids Adaptive School Uniforms
Land's End has added a new section to their school uniforms that includes MagnaReady magnetic closures for children with disabilities.
The designs are easy to use and made so kids don't have to grip and manipulate buttons, snaps or zippers, which can be challenging for children with limb differences and limited upper body mobility.
Land's End School Uniforms, starting at $14.99, www.landsend.com
Kizik Kids
Kizik Kids are the new best sneakers around that kids can put on without needing to bend down or touch the shoes with their hands.
All your kids have to do is step their heel on the back of the shoe to secure their foot inside.
Kizik Kids sneakers, $69, www.kizik.com
Anne Cate Wallet Emergency Kit
Keep your bases covered with the Skyline Mini Wallet Emergency Kit. Packed with 12 essentials, including bandaids, floss, earring backs, pain relief medicine, mints, and more, you'll always be ready to go.
Anne Cate Emergency Kit ,$39, www.annecate.com
KRAM Nutrition
Make worrying about lunch a thing of the past with KRAM Nutrition. Their healthy on-the-go pb&j's will fuel your child with the necessary protein and minerals, while made with organic peanuts, all-fruit jellys and natural sweeteners.
KRAM Nutrition ,starting at $29.99, www.kramnutrition.com
Zigglebee
Give your kids a break from the screen with Ziglebee's coloring book. This fun after school activity was invented by 7 year old twin sisters, Lana and Laila, who began writing and illustrating stories as a way to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zigglebee Book, $12.95,www. zigglebee.com
MyBevi
Don't fall asleep during early morning classes by bringing your coffee or tea in MyBevi. The stainless steel tumblers are made to endure all weather conditions and activities.
Additionally, MyBevi is an eco-conscious brand that provides a sustainable solution to disposable cups.
MyBevi Tumblers, starting at $20,www.mybevi.com