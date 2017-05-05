These old-school baby names are *seriously* at risk of going extinct

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

While ’80s trends are having a moment in the fashion world, they’re apparently not doing as hot in the baby naming realm. According to the folks over at BabyCentre U.K., there are 24 once-common baby names that haven’t had a single registration this year, and that’s among more than 45 million users. And while some of the names’ decline in popularity isn’t all that surprising (like, how many Roalds do you know *aside* from The BFG author Roald Dahl?), some are quite staggering.

For example, “Karen” is on the chopping block. (If only Mean Girls‘ Karen Smith could’ve foreseen that with her mystical “fifth sense.”) And Janice Ian isn’t having a great 2017 either, as both Janice and Ian made the list of unnamed names. Donna hasn’t had any baby name love thus far in 2017, and neither has Cynthia. Even popular ’80s monikers Ricky and Frank have been left out in the cold.

Okay, we’ll cut to the chase. These are the baby names that haven’t had a *single* formal registration thus far in 2017. (Remember, this is in the U.K. But seeing as they’re just a hop, skip and a jump away, we can’t imagine these names have been all that popular amongst Americans, either.)

2017 Endangered Girl’s Name

Cilla

Bertha

Cynthia

Janice

Anita

Marcia

Mildred

Dorothy

Edna

Bonnie

Cindy (Sindy)

Donna

Gail

Karen

2017 Endangered Boy’s Name

Ian

Frank

Clarence

Ricky

Edmund

Gus

Roger

Bertram

Clive

Roald

On the bright side, if you’ve been searching for an uncommon baby name, then this is your chance. Pick a name off this list, and chances are you’ll be the only one amongst your friends to choose it!