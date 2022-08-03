Spoil Your Bebesitos With These 11 Must-Have Items
There's nothing mamis love more than giving their bebes the best of the best. Since we know finding the right products for our little ones can be a hassle, here are 11 People Chica-approved must-haves for your baby.
State of Kid Classes
If you want to spend quality time with your little ones while also shopping for irresistibly yummy outfits, check out State of Kid.
From art to jiu-jitsu, you'll have plenty of interactive fun activities to pick from.
State of Kid, interactive classes, prices vary, stateofkid.com
Earth Baby
Earth Baby's products are non-toxic, gentle and effective on baby skin, hair and body.
The products are made using certified organic fruit and vegetable-based ingredients that will keep your baby happy and healthy during bath time.
Earth Baby, skin care items, starting at $5, earthbabystore.com
Kyte Baby Sleep Bags
Your little one will knock out in no time with Kyte Baby's beloved sleep bags.
This celebrity-approved and award-winning apparel line has been featured in Forbes and on Poosh's Clean Baby Registry List.
Kyte Baby, sleep bags, $50, kytebaby.com
Melabébé
Treat your baby's skin with care tailored for all shades and skin types.
Melabébé is plant-based, inclusive skin care for all ages, so anyone from baby to mommy can use it, too.
Melabébé, baby washes + cremes, $15.99 - $19.99, melabebe.com
Mercurii Baby
Made with the utmost care by a mom-founder, Mercurii Baby strives to create healthy solutions to the everyday needs of children and their parents.
Their products are made with organic, non toxic and plant-dyed baby basics.
Mercurii Baby, baby basics, starting at $10, www.mercuriibaby.com
Little Bipsy
Get your little one looking hip for Fall with Little Bipsy's outfits, jackets and sets.
Their adorable line include hats, boxers and basics that will ensure your baby is comfortable and stylish.
Little Bipsy, baby + toddler clothes, starting at $15, littlebipsy.com
Riderz Cupholder Companion
Your child will never travel alone after they have their own Riderz toy. Riderz are the first plush toy line for kids that are made to fit into nearly any cupholder.
They can be slipped into the cupholder on a car seat, shopping cart, stroller, in a vehicle or even into the water bottle pocket in a backpack so you'll never have to hand your children a contaminated plush ever again.
Riderz, cupholder teddy companions, $14.95, myriderz.com
Sandra Aris Padded Pants
Your toddler can learn to walk with confidence with these padded pants from Sandra Aris.
With padded butts and knees, wave the fear of stumbling behind!
Sandra Aris, padded pants, $29, sandraaris.com
Baby Dove Melanin Rich Skin & Curl Nourishment Collection
Keep your child's skin moisturized with Baby Dove's Melanin Rich Skin & Curl Nourishment Collection.
The set has been designed to replenish the essential nutrients in baby's skin and is made with nutrients that are 100% identical to those found naturally in the skin.
Additionally, the formula offers ingredients such as coconut oil, chamomile and oatmeal.
Baby Dove, found in retail stores, starting at $5.95, sandraaris.com
Little Big Playroom Ball Pit
Who doesn't remember the joys of playing in a ball pit? Now you can keep your children entertained for hours with this in-home ball pit.
Little Big Playroom's ball pit fits up to three kids, is recyclable and made with non-chemical products. Plus, they are incredibly stylish.
Little Big Playroom, ball pit, $265, littlebigplayroom.com
Yoto Player
Reduce your kid's screen time and immerse them in a world of audiobooks and storytelling with Yoto Player and Yoto Mini.
The screen-free audio platform for children also features best-selling content cards including five-minute Marvel stories including characters like Captain America and Spider-Man.
Yoto Player, auditory toy, $69.99-99.99, us.yotoplay.com