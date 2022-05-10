More than a decade after the release of Avatar the actress returns to her role as Na'avi warrior Neytiri.

Zoe Saldaña Turns on the Fierce Mamá Vibes in Avatar 2: The Way of Water Trailer

Zoe Saldaña is diving back into the world of Pandora.

The actress of Dominican and Puerto Rican descent has returned to her iconic role as Neytiri in Avatar 2: The Way of Water as a proud parent to four children alongside paraplegic and former Marine-turned-Na'vi Jake Sully played by Sam Worthington.

"I know wherever we go, this family is our fortress," Jake Sully tells Neytiri as the teaser shows the four new members of their family, including an adopted son, exploring Pandora's breathtaking scenery and crystalline waters.

Avatar: The Way of Water Credit: Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

On May 9, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared the flick's poster featuring Neytiri post to Instagram.

One side of the Na'vi warrior's face is shown underwater while her green eyes and fluorescent freckles sparkle in the deep blue of the poster.

It seems that in the last decade, the beloved character has changed part of her look, adding bangs to her braided mane.

On May 6, 20th Century Studio released the official trailer exclusively in theaters, making it available online on May 9 for all to witness the upcoming magic for the film that will premiere in the United States on December 16.

Avatar 2: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of Avatar, and tells the story of the Sully family, their struggles, tragedies and the lengths they'll go to keep each other out of danger.

In 2009, audiences were captivated by James Cameron's cinematic masterpiece, which continues to be the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with its earnings of $2.84 billion.