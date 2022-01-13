Dig Deep With These 7 Autobiographies That'll Remind You of Your True Power
Autobiographies have a special way of reminding us that we aren't alone in our journey through life. For our #Bookmarked series, People Chica is highlighting seven autobiographical books to bring you something that is as unique as your reading style.
Weathering The Storm
In her second book, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee dives deeper into her life and all the circumstances and events that led her to where she is. The New York Times best-selling author wants to remind everyone that they can find "the calm after the storm" despite all the curveballs life may through their way.
A Little Closer To Home: How I Found The Calm After The Storm by Ginger Zee
$18, www.amazon.com
Finding Your Inner Voice
In her memoir, Mariah Carey digs into her past in a way that is both profound and healing. The mother-of-two pens an autobiography that gives fans and bookworms alike a wider view of the songstress: her victories, her traumas and the inner resilience that got her through it all.
The Meaning of Mariah Carey by Mariah Carey with Michaela Angela Davis
$14, www.target.com
Finding Your Truth
As someone who is considered a person who unapologetically walks in their truth, Alicia Keys writes an autobiography that shows the long and hard-fought journey she walked to get there. From the traumas of her childhood to the deceptions of working in the music industry, Keys travels down the road of difficult self-truths with grace and poise.
More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys
$10, www.walmart.com
Navigating Hardships
Nothing in life is as it seems—behind all the pageantry of the world of ballet, there is a side that only few are welcomed to see. In her "eye-opening" book, award-winning New York City Ballet soloist Georgina Pazcoguin uncovers what really goes on once the curtains close. From the sexual harassment to mental abuse to racism, Pazcoguin turns the world of ballet on its head.
Swan Dive: The Making of a Rogue Ballerina by Georgina Pazcoguin
$24, www.barnesandnoble.com
Being an Unapologetic Radical
Going against societal norms typically leads a person to being questioned a lot. In a culture that associates celebration with drinking, choosing not to drink can seem like abnormal behavior. Holly Whitaker writes an autobiographical novel that shares her experience with what happens when you decide to forgo drinking and the radical revelations that come with it.
Quit Like A Woman: The Radical Choice To Not Drink In A Culture Obsessed With Alcohol by Holly Whitaker
$12, www.amazon.com
Honoring Your Womanhood
Iconic author Isabel Allende writes a book that she hopes will "light the torch" under women everywhere to help them carry on the much-needed work that needs to occur for true equity in the world. With her book, she digs into the hardships she experienced growing up in a single-parent home, the feminist revolution of the 1960s and what it truly means to be a woman.
The Soul Of A Woman by Isabel Allende
$13, www.target.com
Acknowledging Your Pain
Grief is a universal emotion that connects us all. Inspired by the passing of her father, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie beautiful writes a book that meets at the intersection of grief, memory and hope.
Notes On Grief by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
$16, www.barnesandnoble.com