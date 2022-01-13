Time to Reflect: Tackle Mercury Retrograde Like a Boss With These 8 Tips
The first Mercury retrograde of 2022 is upon us, so get ready for things to slow down. From January 14 to February 3, the planet of communication, technology & transportation will be forcing us to reassess. Here are ways you can prepare for what's ahead.
Trust, But Verify
Mercury retrograde is notorious for making everyone look like they don't use spellcheck. Take the time to double (and triple) check everything before you click send.
Organize Your Space
This is a good time to clear your space, home and surroundings. Things might get a little chaotic during this period, but having everything in order will help you stay sane.
Keep a Calendar
You'll thank yourself later after you make sure all your appointments, zoom calls and links are lined up. You wouldn't want to realize you missed an important commitment when it's too late.
Be Kind to Yourself
One of the best things about Mercury retrograde is that it's a good reminder to keep calm and embrace your human nature. We all make mistakes, and it's ok.
Exercise
Give your body alegría Macarena by releasing all the extra stress and pent-up anxiety. Sweat it out!
Be Patient
Anything can happen. From your computer restarting in the middle of a meeting to all of social media crashing, but remember to keep calm and carry on. It's all part of a cosmic plan.
Don't Sign Any Contracts
This is a good time to review and revise. Don't sign anything or make any important (and permanent) decisions. Take your time to look over everything you sign.
Reflect
One of the best parts of Mercury retrograde is that it gives us the opportunity to reflect. Dedicate time in your day to slowing down, resting, relaxing and reflecting.