Tonight's New Moon in Cancer is a Reminder That Change Can Be Gentle
The first full moon of 2022 is here to give us the big push we all need. By being in the sign of Cancer (linked to family, home & devotion), it shows us how to welcome change in a gentle way. People Chica has created a roadmap to aid you navigating Cancer's waters.
The Moon is in Cancer
Cancer is the sign associated with home and family. It is also a sign ruled by the moon, therefore today we can say it is at "home." Today we may feel hyperemotional, temperamental and overly attached with things from the past. You may be compelled to grip tighter than ever to the past with Cancer's overbearing energy, however, the moon is telling us it's time to let go and let in new perspectives.
Mercury And Venus Are Both in Retrograde
With both of these planets in retrograde, and Pluto in Capricorn, this full moon will be a good time to embrace our shadows, so we can illuminate them. This will help us see things as they are and accept that in order to truly love and accept something, we must see it for what it is.
Celebrate Your Growth And Victories
This moon will be seeing you harvesting the seeds planted from the last new moon in Cancer on July 10, 2021. The previous new moon called for us to focus on loving ourselves and the people around us, it was a good time for us to think of how to express our feelings more openly.
It is a Wolf Moon
As the first full moon of the year, this moon is considered a "Wolf Moon" by Native Americans and the Old Farmer's Almanac. It was named the Wolf Moon because during this time of year they could hear wolves howling outside of villages.
Embrace Your Shadow
With Pluto in Capricorn and the start of Mercury retrograde on January 14, this moon brings us face-to-face with our shadow, so we can illuminate (opposite the sun) subjects related to ourselves, love, home, family or relationships. What have you been avoiding that you need to see clearly? Now is the time.
Get Settled at Home
Every full moon has characteristics that help us feel it in our bodies. Bloating, lack of concentration, heightened emotions or a need to move may all be circling around. Embrace the Cancer energy and make your home your temple for tonight.
Reflect on Issues Related to Connections
Take time this week to reflect on how we relate to others and the status of our relationships—whether it be romantic, platonic or filial. Are we giving or receiving everything that we need? Are we giving ourselves value in our relationships?
Stay Hydrated
During the full moon it's important to remain hydrated as this energy purifies our bodies. Drink plenty of water and tea.