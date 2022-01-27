Age of Aquarius: 7 Dating Tips for Conquering The Heart of This Quirky Air Sign
Falling for an Aquarius? Time to throw out everything you think you know about dating a native of this water-bearing air sign. Aquarians can be an enigma, however, People Chica has the keys to the spaceship when it comes to understanding these out-of-this-world lovers.
Embrace Their Quirkiness
Aquarians are progressive, quirky, revolutionary and eccentric. If you're lusting after an Aquarian lover, then you must love that they're not a cookie-cutter partner. Let your colors fly with this one, and you'll have tons of fun.
Get Intellectual
Natives of this sign are intellectually driven and love to learn new things. Join them on a date at a museum, watching a sci-fi documentary or travel to a new destination.
Give Them Some TLC
This (air) sign is always lost in deep thought, something that could make them come off cold and a little detached. But don't be fooled—they enjoy being intimate. They also appreciate honesty and directness, so be willing to tell them what you need while offering much-needed tender loving care.
Respect Their Alone Time
Aquarians need time to recharge from the rest of the world. Don't take it personally and let them be free to explore their personal space.
Get Creative in Bed
Don't be afraid to spice things up in bed with this sign. Let loose and have fun!
Ask Them for Help
True humanitarians and problem solvers, don't hesitate to ask them for help.
Skip the Drama
If you want to succeed with this sign, then opt for skipping the drama and being direct about your wants, needs and next steps. Don't take anything personally with them and realize that their aloofness doesn't mean they don't care, they're simply different, and that's what makes them so special.