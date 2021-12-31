Astrological and Economic Predictions for 2022

Por Karla Montalván Diciembre 31, 2021
In the last two years there have been events that perhaps could not have been predicted. However, it looks like 2022 is bringing much needed rest from the effects of the pandemic. 

Here are the 2022 astrological and economic predictions you should keep in mind!

New Moon in Capricorn

We're kicking off the year with an impressive new moon in Capricorn that's perfect for setting intentions and creating structure. Astrologer Mia Astral calls this the "mother of new moons," and recommends setting a list of resolutions for 2022 using this energy.

Expansion

Jupiter, the planet of expansion and miracles will be housed in Pisces until May 10. From now until then, you can expect big surprises and radical shifts. Get ready to grow!

Excellent Year for Entrepreneurship

Astrologer Kyle Thomas is predicting a surge in entrepreneurship with the influence of Jupiter in Aries from May to October of next year.

The Birth of a Slower Pace

This year starts with Venus retrograde in Capricorn, affecting areas of finance, government, and careers. Get ready to experience a slower start to the year and reflect on how you want things to go differently. 

Shifts in the Global Economy

The Motley Fool suggests that Bitcoin will find one new home in 2022. In 2021, countries like El Salvador rolled out cryptocurrency as a legal currency, and in 2022 we could see a lot more of it. 

A New World Order

Saturn and Uranus are going to be affecting areas of government this year. According to El Niño Prodigio's predictions, many changes in how citizens relate to government officials will be evident in 2022. 

Scientific Advances in Food & Health

El Niño Prodigio states that the technological and scientific advances will bring more equity when it comes to the production of food and biomedicine in 2022. 

