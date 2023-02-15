In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the author, speaker, and career advisor dishes why offering a helping hand to other women has been the driving force of her career.

We all possess the power within us to achieve our dreams, but there is something to be said about all of the doubt-filled days in between. Every single woman and femme has experienced that moment when they wake up and seemingly doubt the path and course the universe has set them on.

This is something author, speaker, and strategist, Ashley Stoyanov Ojeda, understands all too well. Stoyanov Ojeda's path to success has been anything but linear—proving that a career can literally be anything you choose to make of it.

But, at its core, the Chica Boss knew that there was one element that was an absolute must within her career: the ability to help and uplift others within their respective journeys. This need, desire, and want is what drove her to pen her first book, Jefa in Training: The Business Startup Toolkit for Entrepreneurial and Creative Women, which will be celebrating its first birthday on February 22 (yup, she released it on 2/22/22).

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Stoyanov Ojeda dives into how she was able to find her life's purpose through her career and why it's important for her to continue creating space for women everywhere.

Author of "Jefa in Training," Ashley Stoyanov Ojeda

You're an author, speaker, strategist, and advisor. Did you ever think your career would turn out this way? What has been the most fulfilling aspect of your work?

I've dipped my toes in many industries since I was in college and while I've liked being a part of startup teams and hosting nonprofit music events, I always had a feeling my path would lead me to create impact by embracing my creativity and building a business my own way. And while I knew that creativity was a strength, there were so many times I was told that I couldn't rely on that strength to make a living, and so I got discouraged and temporarily stopped writing and playing music.

I never imagined that every step of my journey would leave me to where I am now—without exaggeration—the career of my dreams. I am extremely grateful for all of the opportunities I've had thus far!

The most fulfilling part is seeing the impact of my work. Whether it is reading stories of how my book has helped people or seeing my clients reach huge milestones in their businesses, I am just so honored to be leading so many changemakers on their journeys! My community inspires me every single day to create new resources and ways to help grow more businesses.

"Jefa in training" chapter 1 introduction page

You published Jefa in Training: The Business Startup Toolkit for Entrepreneurial and Creative Women in an effort to help business-minded women achieve their dreams. What have you learned about yourself during this journey?

I've learned that even I can fall victim to the infamous imposter syndrome. I am generally a go-with-the-flow and confident kind of person (#CapricornEnergy) so not much stresses me, but the moment I signed my book deal I went from feeling extreme pride and joy to extreme panic in the same 30 seconds.

Due to society, my background, whatever the reason may be, I just felt like perhaps I wasn't the right person to write this book after all—that maybe I just wasn't qualified enough. Since then, it's happened a couple of times with big media features and speaking engagements but I always remind myself of what I realized when I was writing the book.

The reason we feel imposter syndrome is because we don't see people like us doing the things we want to do. So by doing the scary things—we're breaking the cycle. We need more of us breaking the cycle.

"Jefa in training" book review

In essence, much of what you've dedicated yourself to is being of service to others so that they may get to where they want to go. Why do you feel that a career dedicated to helping uplift others is one worth having?

I grew up in the music industry in NYC and while I faced a lot of rejection when I was starting to perform at local venues, I was able to pave my own path and build a network that created opportunities for me. Because of all of the "nos" I heard, I wanted to see more women like me take up space at these industry events—it was needed.

Shortly after I created my own network, I realized that cold pitching did not come easily to everyone and that is when I realized what my true mission was to help other women like me get on those stages. There is so much gatekeeping in so many industries and so much talk of competition, but I don't see the point of any of that.

While it might be cliche to say, I truly believe that when one of us wins, we all win. Therefore I want to help us all win. A career without being able to truly impact others' lives for the better is not one I can ever see myself having. I don't just want to be doing this kind of work—I need to.

To create opportunities for the future generation, to better representation—there is no other option for me. This is it.

"Jefa in training" book cover

Jefa in Training: The Business Startup Toolkit for Entrepreneurial and Creative Women turns one on February 22. What does it mean to you as an author to achieve this milestone?

I can't believe it! Time goes by so quickly when you're busy! I'm very happy that the book has had the response that it's had—from endorsements by Eva Longoria to topping the Amazon charts, features in mitu and Telemundo, [and] thousands of copies shipped internationally—as an author, especially a first-time author, it's magical. That's the only word I can think of to describe the feeling.

Even though the book has been out for a year, there are so many more places I want to see it [in]. It's already helped so many people launch businesses but I know there are so many more people that it can reach!

You're a Latina who is carving a path for others in industries that don't often see Latinas thriving. How do you hope to continue creating space for not just Latinas, but all women, within these spaces?

I know how important it is to see other women thriving in these industries and so I do my best to share stories of those who are doing so! I will also continue to share all I know through my social media platforms, newsletters, courses, consulting, events, and fingers crossed, more books. I'm always happy to collaborate with like-minded organizations to help spread knowledge and create more opportunities so I'm manifesting that in the future, too.

Author of "Jefa in Training," Ashley Stoyanov Ojeda

What is something you'd tell a younger Ashley about the road that lay ahead? What is something you'd tell a more mature Ashley about the choices she's made?

To my younger self: once you stop doubting yourself and using your voice, your vision will be clear and the opportunities will come.