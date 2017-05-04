Ashley Graham got naked for a "V Magazine" shoot, and girl looks gorgeous

This article was originally published on HelloGiggles.com

It’s basically public knowledge that we’re obsessed with model and body-positive activist Ashley Graham. She has done — and continues to do — so much for body inclusivity and self-acceptance, and we are ALL ABOUT IT.

Which is why we’re also all about Ashley Graham’s naked photoshoot for V Magazine.

That’s right. Graham stripped down and essentially made her body into a living work of art for the shoot — while dropping some major wisdom about things like cellulite and loving ourselves. And (thankfully), several of the photos have been shared on V Magazine’s Instagram account.

Take a look:

Seriously. Gorgeous.

Graham (who was interviewed by one of our other all-time favorite ladies, Blackish’s Tracee Ellis Ross), also opened up about body image, and a time when she recalls feeling “disgusted with herself.”

Graham recalled that she was about 18, trying to make it as a model.

“I was disgusted with myself and told my mom I was coming home. And she told me, ‘No, you’re not, because you told me that this was what you wanted and I know you’re supposed to do this. It doesn’t matter what you think about your body, because your body is supposed to change somebody’s life.’ To this day that sticks with me because I’m here today and I feel that it’s okay to have cellulite.”

Okay, this is definitely one of those instances when mother knows best. Needless to say, we’re SO GLAD Graham stuck with modeling, because not only has she proven that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, but she serves as an inspiration for SO MANY women. She is absolutely the icon so many of us needed.

Keeping being you, girl. Also, LOVE THE PHOTO SHOOT!