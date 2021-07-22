Our Favorite Artists Are Confirmed for Premios Juventud 2021. Join The Celebration of the summer!
This year's Premios Juventud will feature more than 50 artists, including Camila Cabello, Karol G, Pitbull and Natti Natasha. Who are you most excited to see perform?
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello will make her first appearance on the Premios Juventud stage this year. She will join several stars in solidarity with the Cuban people, who have taken to streets over the lack of freedom on the island.
Sebastian Yatra
The Colombian artist has three nominations this year for his collaboration on "Chica ideal" with Guaynaa. He will set foot onstage with Myke Towers to perform their hit "Pareja del año."
Karol G
Nominated 12 times this year, including nods for "Song and Album of the Year," Karol G also will be singing her latest hit, "200 Copas." Get ready to dance!
Pitbull
A favorite on the Premios Juventud stage, the Cuban-American singer and recipient of last year's "Agent of Change" award will be presenting during tomorrow's Univision show.
Becky G
This year, Becky G will perform "Fulanito" with El Alfa. She is also nominated in three categories, including the "Girl Power" award.
Farruko
Farruko is back with five nominations. He is set to perform "Si es trucho es trucho" with Axel Rulay and El Alfa.
Anitta
Anitta will be singing "Todo o nada" with Lunay. Yes!
Ricky Martin
This is a special year for the Puerto Rican singer. His nomination for the "Helping their Fans" award recognizes his use of his social media to expand awareness of social causes.
Ángela Aguilar
The singer is a strong contender to win in any of the three categories she's nominated in: "Best Song Mariachi-Ranchera," "Viral Track of the Year," and "Song of the Year."
Gloria Trevi
The Mexican singer, nominated in the "Trajectory" award category, has promised a stellar surprise.
Guaynaa
With his distinct style, Guaynaa will be singing live with Los Ángeles Azules tomorrow.
Natti Natasha
After a well-deserved maternity leave, the Dominican singer will be performing her latest single, a global launch at tomorrow's show. She is one of the most nominated artists of the night.
Tini
Tini will perform her latest single, "Miénteme."
Chino y Nacho
The Venezuelan duo will come together once again to sing their greatest hits.
A Tribute to Cuba
Gente de Zona, Yotuel, Lena and Malena Burke will show their support to the Cuban people in a special performance.