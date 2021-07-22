Our Favorite Artists Are Confirmed for Premios Juventud 2021. Join The Celebration of the summer!

Por Karla Montalván
Julio 21, 2021
Credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

This year's Premios Juventud will feature more than 50 artists, including Camila Cabello, Karol G, Pitbull and Natti Natasha. Who are you most excited to see perform?

Empezar galería

1 de 15

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello will make her first appearance on the Premios Juventud stage this year. She will join several stars in solidarity with the Cuban people, who have taken to streets over the lack of freedom on the island.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 15

Sebastian Yatra

Credit: (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The Colombian artist has three nominations this year for his collaboration on "Chica ideal" with Guaynaa. He will set foot onstage with Myke Towers to perform their hit "Pareja del año."

3 de 15

Karol G

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Nominated 12 times this year, including nods for "Song and Album of the Year," Karol G also will be singing her latest hit, "200 Copas." Get ready to dance!

Anuncio

4 de 15

Pitbull

Credit: (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy )

A favorite on the Premios Juventud stage, the Cuban-American singer and recipient of last year's "Agent of Change" award will be presenting during tomorrow's Univision show.

5 de 15

Becky G

Credit: (Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

This year, Becky G will perform "Fulanito" with El Alfa. She is also nominated in three categories, including the "Girl Power" award.  

6 de 15

Farruko

Farruko is back with five nominations. He is set to perform "Si es trucho es trucho" with Axel Rulay and El Alfa.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 15

Anitta

Anitta will be singing "Todo o nada" with Lunay. Yes!

8 de 15

Ricky Martin

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

This is a special year for the Puerto Rican singer. His nomination for the "Helping their Fans" award recognizes his use of his social media to expand awareness of social causes.

9 de 15

Ángela Aguilar

Credit: Cortesía

The singer is a strong contender to win in any of the three categories she's nominated in: "Best Song Mariachi-Ranchera," "Viral Track of the Year," and "Song of the Year."

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

10 de 15

Gloria Trevi

Credit: (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision)

The Mexican singer, nominated in the "Trajectory" award category, has promised a stellar surprise.

11 de 15

Guaynaa

With his distinct style, Guaynaa will be singing live with Los Ángeles Azules tomorrow.

12 de 15

Natti Natasha

Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

After a well-deserved maternity leave, the Dominican singer will be performing her latest single, a global launch at tomorrow's show. She is one of the most nominated artists of the night.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

13 de 15

Tini

Tini will perform her latest single, "Miénteme."

14 de 15

Chino y Nacho

The Venezuelan duo will come together once again to sing their greatest hits. 

15 de 15

A Tribute to Cuba

Credit: Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Gente de Zona, Yotuel, Lena and Malena Burke will show their support to the Cuban people in a special performance. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio
Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván