Marc Anthony, Maluma, and J Balvin Remember the Late Armando Manzanero

Armando Manzanero touched many hearts and lives with his songs. His songs were interpreted by stars like Elvis Presley, Luis Miguel, and Alejandro Fernández. The iconic Mexican singer and songwriter, who died at 85 years old after being hospitalized due to coronavirus, was remembered by fans around the world, including famous artists like J Balvin, Maluma, and Marc Anthony.

Image zoom Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Jim Spellman/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Colombian reggaetonero J Balvin shared a drawing of Manzanero with red roses and a verse from one of his most famous songs, "Contigo Aprendí."

Maluma also honored the creator of romantic hymns like "Somos Novios," "Esta Tarde vi Llover," and "Adoro," sharing a video of when he met him backstage at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards, when Manzanero received the Lifetime Achievement Award. "I treasure this memory forever," Maluma wrote. "May you rest in peace Maestro. Today one of my biggest inspirations died. My greetings to his family, I am with you from a distance."

Puerto Rican crooner Marc Anthony shared a photo of Manzanero with the caption: "Today Maestro Armando Manzanero has left us. A giant talent, an admirable man that was an inspiration to many of us with his music and his lyrics. In the midst of the sadness for his departure, I am thankful for the blessing of his musical legacy. Thank you for so much Maestro. Music doesn't die."

Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra shared a video with "the king of bolero," singing with him and playing his guitar.