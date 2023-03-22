Unleash Your Inner Fire: Kick Off Aries Season With 7 Beauty Must-Haves
We've got something for everyone born under this strong-willed, fiery, and independent sign to express themselves all Aries season-long.
Fresh Start
Get your daily boost of energy from a lightweight silky cream-gel cleanser that energizes and awakens tired skin.
Once In A Pink Moon, Aries Cleanser, $28, pinkmoon.co
Cool Down
Aries gets a bad reputation for being hot-headed, but it's easy to cool things down.
Reach for these facial globes to refresh while soothing irritated skin.
Plum Beauty, Cooling Facial Tool Set, $14.99, target.com
Viva Selena
The Queen of Cumbia will go down in history as one of the most famous Aries.
Channel her signature red lip with a highly pigmented matte liquid lipstick from one of our favorite Latina-owned brands.
Vive Cosmetics, Luchadora Lipstick, $20, vivecosmetics.com
Anitta Inspo
We're also inspired by this Brazilian Aries and her colorful makeup looks.
Take a page out of her book with these brightly colored eye pigments.
About-Face, The Minis: Matte Fluid Eye Paint™ Brights, $25, aboutface.com
Stand Out
Who's more bold than an Aries? An Aries with spectacular, bold brows, that's who.
Anastasia Beverly Hills, Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel, $22, sephora.com
Fiery Red
As a fire sign ruled by Mars, red is your color! Embrace it with a temporary hue in your hair.
Not Your Mother's, Love for Hue Color Cream, $13.99, notyourmothers.com
Warm Scents
Get the feeling of sitting by the fireplace regardless of the season with a spritz of this warm and spicy fragrance with notes of orange flower, clove, chestnut, and vanilla.
Maison Margiela REPLICA, By the Fireplace 1 oz, $85, sephora.com