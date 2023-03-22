Unleash Your Inner Fire: Kick Off Aries Season With 7 Beauty Must-Haves 

Por Laura Acosta Marzo 22, 2023
Credit: Courtesy of Vive Cosmetics, Not Your Mother's

We've got something for everyone born under this strong-willed, fiery, and independent sign to express themselves all Aries season-long.

Fresh Start

Credit: Courtesy of Once In A Pink Moon

Get your daily boost of energy from a lightweight silky cream-gel cleanser that energizes and awakens tired skin.

Once In A Pink Moon, Aries Cleanser, $28, pinkmoon.co

Cool Down

Credit: Courtesy of Plum Beauty

Aries gets a bad reputation for being hot-headed, but it's easy to cool things down.

Reach for these facial globes to refresh while soothing irritated skin.

Plum Beauty, Cooling Facial Tool Set, $14.99, target.com

Viva Selena

Credit: Courtesy of Vive Cosmetics

The Queen of Cumbia will go down in history as one of the most famous Aries.

Channel her signature red lip with a highly pigmented matte liquid lipstick from one of our favorite Latina-owned brands.

Vive Cosmetics, Luchadora Lipstick, $20, vivecosmetics.com

Anitta Inspo

Credit: Courtesy of About-Face

We're also inspired by this Brazilian Aries and her colorful makeup looks.

Take a page out of her book with these brightly colored eye pigments. 

About-Face, The Minis: Matte Fluid Eye Paint™ Brights, $25, aboutface.com

Stand Out

Credit: Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

Who's more bold than an Aries? An Aries with spectacular, bold brows, that's who.

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Strong Hold Clear Brow Gel, $22, sephora.com

Fiery Red

Credit: Courtesy of Not Your Mother's

As a fire sign ruled by Mars, red is your color! Embrace it with a temporary hue in your hair.

Not Your Mother's, Love for Hue Color Cream, $13.99, notyourmothers.com

Warm Scents

Credit: Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Get the feeling of sitting by the fireplace regardless of the season with a spritz of this warm and spicy fragrance with notes of orange flower, clove, chestnut, and vanilla.

Maison Margiela REPLICA, By the Fireplace 1 oz, $85, sephora.com

