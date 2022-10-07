Just as we are stepping outside Mercury Retrograde's grasp, the full moon in Aries has come to give us one last cosmic push toward a spiritual cleanse.

Known as the "Hunter's Moon" in the Farmer's Almanac, this full moon is coinciding with the Orionid meteor shower, a fantastical moment to experience the magic of the cosmos and be enlightened by its wisdom.

This full moon is the last before the last eclipse season of the year beginning on October 25. Here's how to harness its fiery energy to cleanse your spirit and move forward.

Full Moon Credit: Getty Images

Step Into Your Individuality

As the first sign of the zodiac, Aries is the spark of fire we need to embrace our confidence and set on a new path. As October 9 rolls around, think about the ways in which you've been neglecting yourself, ignoring your desires or pushing aside what needs to get done.

Set affirmations that boost your confidence and begin thinking about how you can re-establish your relationship with yourself while staying balanced.

Get in Tune With What You Need to Release

As Pluto and Mercury are now direct, start thinking about those areas where growth and transformation need to happen. What were the topics that kept coming up over the last couple of weeks or months?

Pluto has been retrograde in Capricorn since April 25, where it has been helping us gain insight and wisdom around structure, karmic events and stability in our lives.

Aries Credit: Getty Images

Going direct on October 8 will also show us that with new beginnings come growing pains that will eventually become our greatest lessons. When tuning in to what you need to let go of, ask yourself, "how can I learn from these lessons and use them to establish a better foundation?"

Embrace a New Chapter

Embarking on a new chapter is not always easy, but the energy of Aries helps us look to the future with hope and excitement. As the full moon fills us with emotions, let them flow and allow yourself to feel the weight of past wounds or traumas haunting us.