It's Aries Season! These 10 Celebrities Were Born Under this Ambitious and Energetic Sign

Por Karla Montalván Marzo 24, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

The astrological new year is upon us, bringing with it the energy of the fiery Aries. Natives of this sign are known for their fearlessness, cheerfulness & direct approach to life. At People Chica, we're celebrating these 10 celebrities that exude passion & drive. 

Reese Witherspoon

Credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

The two-time Golden Globe Award winner celebrates her 46th birthday on March 22. 

Sarah Jessica Parker

Credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

And just like that, the Sex and the City star is turning 57 on March 25.

Mariah Carey

Credit: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

The Queen of Christmas is turning 53 on March 27. 

Lady Gaga

No one has more fire than Lady Gaga, the singer and actress will be turning 36 on March 28. 

Celine Dion

Credit: Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

The Canadian singer will ring in 54 on March 30. 

Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Credit: Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

The Spanish actor, known for his fearless personality and toned physique, will welcome his forties on April 6. 

Olga Tañón

Credit: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Univision

The Puerto Rican queen is celebrating her 55th birthday on April 13. 

Emma Watson

Credit: Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The British actress will turn 32 on April 15. 

Victoria Beckham

Credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Posh Spice will welcome 48 in style on April 17.

Luis Miguel

Credit: Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

El Sol de Mexico turns 52 on April 19. 

