It's Aries Season! These 10 Celebrities Were Born Under this Ambitious and Energetic Sign
The astrological new year is upon us, bringing with it the energy of the fiery Aries. Natives of this sign are known for their fearlessness, cheerfulness & direct approach to life. At People Chica, we're celebrating these 10 celebrities that exude passion & drive.
Reese Witherspoon
The two-time Golden Globe Award winner celebrates her 46th birthday on March 22.
Sarah Jessica Parker
And just like that, the Sex and the City star is turning 57 on March 25.
Mariah Carey
The Queen of Christmas is turning 53 on March 27.
Lady Gaga
No one has more fire than Lady Gaga, the singer and actress will be turning 36 on March 28.
Celine Dion
The Canadian singer will ring in 54 on March 30.
Miguel Ángel Silvestre
The Spanish actor, known for his fearless personality and toned physique, will welcome his forties on April 6.
Olga Tañón
The Puerto Rican queen is celebrating her 55th birthday on April 13.
Emma Watson
The British actress will turn 32 on April 15.
Victoria Beckham
Posh Spice will welcome 48 in style on April 17.
Luis Miguel
El Sol de Mexico turns 52 on April 19.