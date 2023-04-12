Ariana Grande Speaks Out On Body-Shaming: "Healthy Can Look Different"

Ariana Grande is on a mission to educate.

On TikTok, the "Thank U, Next" singer got personal with a three-minute video talking directly to fans about the negative side of being in the spotlight.

"I don't do this often. I don't like it. I'm not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body, and talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to," she began.

Grande, who is currently filming the upcoming Wicked movie, has recently been scrutinized by fans and haters alike in regard to her changing appearance, but the actress is making it clear that there's no reason to worry or comment on her body.

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she stated.

"I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy," Grande continued.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande on "The Voice" in 2021. | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"The second thing is you never know what someone is going through, so even if you're coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they're working on it with. You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves," she continued.

Lately, more and more celebrities have been coming forward on the unrealistic beauty standards they're held to and working to dispel the myth that certain bodies are healthier or "better" than others.