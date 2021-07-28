The Grammy-Award winning singer is the new coach on NBC's upcoming season of The Voice.

Ariana Grande may not have gotten the memo to wear comfy clothes to sign around The Voice's campfire promo, but she sure is hitting a high note as the new coach to join the show.

News that the Grammy-Award-winning singer will be joining the crew was announced in March, and yesterday NBC released the trailer for its upcoming season featuring Grande as the new member of the show.

Grande will join Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on September 20th for the show's 21st season premiere. She will be replacing singer Nick Jonas.

"I'm so honored and excited to join 'The Voice' family," she said. "I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time."

The promo featured the coaches sitting around a campfire in the woods. Shelton points up to the sky. "Look at that amazing star over there!" he says as he, Legend and Clarkson look up at the sky as Grande descends on a crescent moon wearing a sparkly silver dress and heels. When she reaches her fellow coaches around the fire, she is encouraged to sing a song and breaks out with her version of "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

Fans fawned over her high pitch performance.