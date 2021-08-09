Pop Star Ariana Grande celebrated her husband Dalton Gomez's 26th birthday this weekend with an adorable set of Instagram stories showing the couple enjoying their life as newlyweds —with a loving message.

"Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," she wrote on a story showing a picture of Grande and Gomez inside a pair of oversized yellow wooden clogs taken on their recent honeymoon in Amsterdam. "I love you infinitely."

"It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the rep said.

The newlyweds have kept their relationship private, except for sharing a few photos of their wedding day and honeymoon on social media.

On their Instagram stories, which disappear after 24 hours, fans of the 28 year-old singer and her husband were able to see what appears to be a never-before-shared photo from their wedding celebration. The image is a black-and-white selfie —with their dog Toulouse wedged between them— which would have been taken on their wedding day, according to reports.

Ari shared a collection of personal photos with Gomez on her Instagram a few weeks before their wedding day.