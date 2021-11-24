The "7 rings" singer wowed the crowd with her version of the song alongside her The Voice teammates.

Ariana Grande has proven that being a coach on The Voice can be a transformative experience. The singer and actress has made the most out of her first season on the hit show with incredible cover performances like that of Rihanna's song "FourFiveSeconds."

To bring the song to life, the "Thank U, Next" vocalist was joined by her remaining Team Ariana members for a captivating and stirring live performance.

"One of my favorite moments on stage ever and most, cherished moments of my life. My goodness. The amount of respect, love and appreciation I have for these human beings is beyond words and what we've shared throughout this journey far surpasses what happens on this show," Grande shared on Instagram. "It's all, you're all, so much more than this moment. It's so special. I am so grateful that our paths have crossed and to be a teeny, tiny part of your story."

Grande and her team members sat around a campfire for a more intimate take on the popular song originally sung by Rihanna, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and Sir Paul McCartney.

"You have changed everything permanently and I'm just so happy and thankful. Love, music and connection is what this show and being an artist is truly all about and I will be a ride or die #teamariana stan for life and always," she added.

Grande continued, "Just sayin. thankful for absolutely every moment of this with you all @speaknowsasha @jimallenmusic @jimandsasha @hollyforbesmusic. p.s. we already won."

The Grammy award-winning singer joined the 21st season of the show alongside Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and John Legend after being called in to substitute Nick Jonas. Grande has been keen on documenting her excitement and all the lessons she's learned throughout this experience. Earlier in the season she shared the stage with her fellow coaches for her first performance.

"One of my favorite parts of the whole season so far was the coach performance. Because just like getting to sing with this woman [Kelly Clarkson] and also Blake and John was just an incredible experience," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.