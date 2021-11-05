The award-winning singer will join forces with Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo in the big screen version of the Broadway musical hit.

What is This Feeling? It's Ariana Grande as the New Glinda in the UpcomingWicked Film

Ariana Grande has been cast as the bubbly Glinda in Universal's upcoming Wicked film.

The "Thank U, Next" star will be defying gravity alongside Broadway actress Cynthia Erivo, who will play the role of Elphaba on the big-screen version of the Tony Award-winning musical.

"Goooood Newwwws!!! The incredible #CynthiaErivo and @ArianaGrande will be our Elphaba and Galinda in @WickedMovie@UniversalPics," director Jon M. Chu tweeted. "Get ready for a match up like you've never seen!!! In pink and green!!!"

Grande posted photos of her reaction on Instagram, where fans also showed their support and excitement over her involvement in the project.

The post also showed a note written by Erivo tucked in a bouquet of pink flowers.

"'Pink Goes Good With Green' Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you," the note said. "I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you. Love, Cynthia."

Ari also showed her love to the Tony-winning actress by sending her own bouquet and note.

"Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it," she said in her letter to Erivo. "I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz. All my love, Ari."

Wicked has been a passion of Grande's for years. The singer performed "The Wizard and I" during an anniversary celebration of the show, and she shared her reaction to seeing the performance again in a 2011 tweet.

"Loved seeing Wicked again...amazing production! " she said. "Made me realize again how badly I want 2 play Glinda at some point my life! #DreamRole"

According to Chu and Universal, the project is still under development with production slated to start in the summer of 2022.