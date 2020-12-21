Ariana Grande Gets Engaged to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande will be walking down the aisle with Dalton Gomez! The couple announced their engagement on December 2o on Instagram. "Forever n then some," the 27-year-old star captioned the series of romantic photos, which included a close up of her ring.

The "Thank U Next" singer opened up to love again with Gomez after calling off her engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in 2018. A source tells People that Grande was single for over a year before she started dating the real estate agent. Born in California, Gomez works for the luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group.

In January, the two started dating, and since then have kept their relationship private. They quarantined together at Grande's home in Los Angeles and became inseparable during the pandemic. In May, they made their first public appearance, dancing and hugging in the music video "Stuck With U" that Grande released with Justin Bieber.

In June, Grande made the romance Instagram-official, sharing a post to celebrate her 27th birthday that included photos with Dalton and her dogs. Then, in August, she shared a sweet post to celebrate Gomez's birthday. "Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days," she wrote. "I love u."

Grande's family seems thrilled about the news of the engagement. "I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!" her mom, Joan Grande, shared on Twitter.

