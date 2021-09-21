Ariana Grande Makes Debut as Coach on The Voice

Ariana Grande has finally made her debut on The Voice!

Last night, the Grammy winner filled the spinning chair previously vacated by Nick Jonas for the 21st season of the NBC musical competition. She will be joining returning coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson.

"It's just been exciting to be so moved at the moment that you turn your chair and maybe you went into it thinking 'Oh, I'll know what kind of voices I'm going to turn for' and someone's performance completely surprises you," she said in an interview with E! News.

Grande and the rest of the coaches delivered a stunning performance to a mash-up of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" and Sam & Dave's "Hold On, I'm Coming" for the season 21 premiere. Ari wore a hot-pink ensemble with a cowgirl hat that made her stand out from the rest of the coaches who wore black outfits.

"One of my favorite parts of the whole season so far was the coach performance. Because just like getting to sing with this woman [Kelly Clarkson] and also Blake and John was just an incredible experience," she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "The coolest part was the rehearsal beforehand, where all of us were sitting around the piano. Hearing their voices in the room was so special. You're so familiar with their voices because of their huge records, and you hear them all the time. But it was so special. What a cool memory."