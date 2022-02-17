The "Thank You, Next" singer and her hubby tied the knot in an ultra-private ceremony in May 2021.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were caught under Cupid's spell on Valentine's Day.

The couple, who married in May 2021 and rarely post photos together, were captured engaging in a sweet embrace in a post on Grande's Instagram on February 16.

"💘," she captioned the video and photo combo, where she is wearing a high-slit black dress with lace details and a pair of black pumps.

In the first shot, Gomez stares lovingly at the "Thank You, Next" vocalist while she smiles at the camera. The video captures a passionate kiss where The Voice coach wraps her arms around her hubby's neck while popping her foot à la Princess Diaries.

Several celebrities celebrated their love including Kristin Chenoweth who wrote, "Honestly this pic is gorgeous truly beautiful of two amazing souls." Diane Keaton, Octavia Spencer and designer Vera Wang also chimed in.

In August 2021, the pop star celebrated her husband's 26th birthday by sharing several Instagram Stories with photos from their honeymoon in the Netherlands along with a heartfelt message.

"Happy birthday to my baby my husband my best friend," she wrote in a Story, with a picture of the celeb couple inside a pair of oversized yellow wooden clogs taken in their recent honeymoon to Amsterdam. "I love you infinitely."

The Southern California real estate broker and the singer married in a private ceremony in mid-May after getting engaged in December 2020.

Since then, they have kept their relationship private with rare occasions of PDA shared to their Instagram accounts, including one set of intimate photos Grande shared a few weeks before their wedding.