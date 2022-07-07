Ariana Grande Makes Comic Book Debut in New Series

The artist's rise to fame and intricate life story is now available on FAME: Ariana Grande.

Beyond the screen and radio waves, Ariana Grande's charm is now part of a newly released comic book series, FAME: Ariana Grande.

The series, created by TidalWave Comics, is focused on personalities who have impacted the world.

Previous features include Beyonce, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Madonna, David Bowie and more. The 22-page comic book was written by Michael Frizell and illustrated by Juan José Pereyra.

Ariana Grande Credit: TidalWave Productions

"We've found a niche with our bio comics," said TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis in a press release. "Our success with this comic shows that there is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many thought."

Davis added, "These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes or horror. With our bio comics, we strive to bring these new readers evenhanded, well-researched looks at some of their favorite celebrities."

Grande's inspirational life story starting at the small stage of a local theater in Boca Raton, Florida, inspired the creators of these lively comic books.

Ariana Grande Credit: TidalWave Productions

"To write the script, I listened to her music. I can see why she's popular," said Frizell. "She's talented and demonstrates staying power."

In addition to her comic book, fans are able to catch the "Thank U, Next" star in other mediums as well.

First as a coach on The Voice, and very soon, as the gravity-defying Glinda in the big-screen version of the Tony Award-winning musical Wicked alongside Broadway actress Cynthia Erivo who will portray the lead role of Elphaba.