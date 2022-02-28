The 31-year-old actress took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as Anita in West Side Story.

Ariana DeBose, winner of the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award for 'West Side Story' attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Ariana DeBose is on the path to becoming Hollywood royalty.

On February 27, the 31-year-old star made history yet again as the first Latina film actress to win a Screen Actors' Guild Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

In addition to her landmark win, she also became the first queer woman of color to be recognized by the Screen Actors' Guild for their contribution to a film.

Ariana DeBose accepts Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for ‘West Side Story’ onstage during the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

"Whatever firsts are attached to my name, they're important to me, but I'm focused on the fact that if I'm the first of anything it means I will not be the last," DeBose said to reporters backstage, per Variety.

She added, "It's indicative that doors are opening. It's an honor to be an Afro-Latina queer woman of color and a dancer and a singer and an actor."

In addition to her SAG win, Debose also made history as the first Afro-Latina to be nominated for an Oscar as well as having secured a Golden Globe nomination and win—which Rita Moreno also earned in 1962 for the role of Anita.

"There is still work to be done, but when you've worked so hard on a project—infused with blood, sweat, tears and love—having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you🙏🏾," DeBose said in an Instagram post, upon winning the Golden Globe.

In the updated version of West Side Story, Spielberg and writer Tony Kushner purposely focused on ensuring the story was relevant and showed true representation of Latinos. According to Moreno, casting DeBose as Anita was the "perfect" choice.

"Ariana DeBose is perfect for Anita, what I love more than anything is that she is Afro-Latina," Moreno said in an exclusive interview with People VIP. "If Steven Spielberg didn't do anything else, he did something perfect for Anita's character."

Through the film, the North Carolina native had a chance to explore her Latinidad by portraying the young Puerto Rican.

"I said: 'I don't think you should consider me for this role if you're not willing to acknowledge the fact that I'm an Afro-Latina. There has never been anyone that has been given the opportunity to portray this character that has my skin color and my background, and I would really encourage you to take that into account if you are going to seriously consider me to play this part,'" she exclusively told People Chica in regard to what she told the director upon being cast for the role, something he was glad she shared this with him.

She continued, "He was an incredible collaborator, and there was never a moment that he didn't ask: 'How are you feeling about this? Did this feel authentic to you?'"