The 31-year-old actress expressed gratitude for the iconic West Side Story artist as she received her award for Best Supporting Actress on March 13 at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Ariana DeBose on What the Greatest Gift Rita Moreno Has Given Her is And it's Importance

Ariana DeBose is on her way to doing a full sweep of award season!

On March 13, the actress took home the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story as Anita.

"Wow, this is wild. I wrote some things down and yet my phone is over there. That's unfortunate," she joked at the beginning of her speech.

She continued, "Thank you, thank you to the Critic's Choice Association...I am so so so grateful for your support of West Side Story, there were so many people who questioned whether or not this film should be reimagined, and you rallied around us, you loved on us, every single one of us, and I'm very, very grateful for that."

The 31-year-old actress went on to express her admiration for her fellow nominees, including fellow West Side Story actress Rita Moreno, who iconically played Anita in the 1961 original of the film, and was nominated for her role as Valentina in the musical remake.

"To my fellow nominees: You are all so stinking glorious and I love you so much. You inspire me, and especially one fellow nominee, the great Rita Moreno," DeBose said. "Seriously, you made space for me to thrive beside you—I am not in front of you, I am not behind you, I am beside you. And that is the greatest gift you could've ever given me."

Ariana DeBose Credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

The actress and singer, who has also won a Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG award for her role, went on to share words of support for young people.

To conclude her speech, "Last thing I'm gonna say, because you never know who's watching, to all young people. Doesn't matter how you identify or who you are, you are unique, you are talented, you are seen, you are valued, you are loved, and you matter. Please don't ever forget that."

The Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee identifies as Afro-Latina and queer and has used her platform to support the LGBTQAI community and express her Afro-Latinidad. When cast for West Side Story, the actress made it clear to Spielberg she wanted to be represented in an authentic way.

Ariana DeBose & Rita Moreno Credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I said: 'I don't think you should consider me for this role if you're not willing to acknowledge the fact that I'm an Afro-Latina. There has never been anyone that has been given the opportunity to portray this character that has my skin color and my background, and I would really encourage you to take that into account if you are going to seriously consider me to play this part,'" she exclusively told People Chica.

