The actress became the second Latina and first queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for the role of Anita in West Side Story.

Ariana DeBose has added an Academy Award to her collection of little golden statues.

The 31-year-old actress took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing Anita in Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of the classic Broadway musical West Side Story and becoming the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar.

In addition to her newly minted Oscar, DeBose has also won a Golden Globe, a Screen Actor's Guild Award and a BAFTA Award for the same role.

During her acceptance speech, the artist paid tribute to her character, "Now you see why Anita says 'I want to be in America,' because even in this weary world that we live in dreams do come true, and that's really a heartening thing right now," she said.

Ariana DeBose Credit: Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

DeBose also honored her predecessor, Rita Moreno, who watched her from the audience with tear-filled eyes, "You're staring at me right now, and I'm so grateful," she said. "Your Anita paved the way for tons of Anitas like me. I love you so much."

With great emotion, the actress continued to thank her mother, her tribe and cherished the opportunities awarded to her as she becomes the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar.

"Imagine this little girl in the back seat of a white Ford Focus. Look into her eyes, you see an openly queer woman of color and Latina who found her life and strength in art," she said while applause roared from the audience. "That's what I believe we are here to celebrate. So to anybody who has ever questioned your identity, ever, ever, ever—or you find yourself living in the gray spaces—I promise you this: there is indeed a place for us."

Rita and Ariana

DeBose continued the discussion backstage, where she shared her experience identifying as a queer woman of color and how proud she feels to celebrate her historical moment.

"I'm an openly queer woman of color—and not for nothing, that's freaking awesome, you guys," she said, also saying it was a "beautiful moment to be seen" and how she was honored by the recognition.

During the red carpet, Moreno and DeBose shared a special moment where the iconic Puerto Rican performer shared her support.

Ariana Debose Credit: . Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

"She just said, 'Are you ready? You're in for the ride of your life, and I'm rooting for you,'" DeBose said, explaining her conversation with Moreno.

She continued, "That type of support, it's everything. Quite frankly, her existence has opened many doors, not just for me, but for many women in this industry, many Latinos. It makes me really happy to be able to stand beside her, because she's not alone anymore. People don't talk about that. When you're the first of something, it's lonely. I mean, at least that's what I've learned sometimes. So it's a privilege, and it's an honor to be the person that gets to stand beside her—and guess what, we're ready and waiting for more folks. Because there's space. Let's go."