West Side Story and The Prom's star Ariana Debose; executive producer of Amazon Prime Video's With Love, Gloria Calderón Kellett, and creator and executive producer of Nickelodeon's Santiago of the Seas, Niki López, are all breaking barriers and amplifying Latino voices.

Mayra Mangal —our Senior Writer, Online Editor and Cohost of People VIP— hosted the panel Latinas in Hollywood: Women Making Waves and talked about Latino representation in film and television. "There is still challenges. Of the 900 overall deals in Hollywood, 3 percent are held by Latinos. We are 20 percent of the country [but only] 5 percent of what we see on television and film screens and of those 5 percent, still largely stereotyped roles," says Calderón-Kellet. "We have to talk about it and get really loud and demand that what we're seeing on screen is more reflective of our actual communities and our place in this country."

Niki Lopez agrees and Santiago of the Seas was born out of that need for more Latino heroes on screen. "Thirty years ago when I was a kid I didn't see any heroes or aspirational characters that came from a Latin background like I did. That would've done wonders for my confidence and self-esteem," says the Puerto Rican producer. "I went ahead and created the change that I would've loved to see when I was little for kids today, so they see their stories matter, their language matters, their traditions matter and they matter."

Niki López, Ariana DeBose, Gloria Calderón Kellett Niki López, Ariana DeBose, Gloria Calderón Kellett | Credit: Courtesy; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors; JC Olivera/Getty Images for National Hispanic Media Coalition

Ariana DeBose —who plays the iconic Anita in Steven Spielberg's new movie West Side Story, shared her experience as an Afro-Latina performer. "I can't tell you how many times I've gone into rooms as an actress and been asked to be more urban or be more Latino. My question is: what do you believe that is? I'm Afro-Latin and very proud of it but I also classify myself as biracial, my mother is white," she says. "Here's the thing, being Latino is not a monolith, there are many ways to be. It does take loud, proud, 'nasty women' to speak truth and invite people to the table."

Calderón-Kellet proved that shows about Latino families can interest any audience. "There is something about showing up authentically that is why we're making waves in this moment," she says. When Norman Lear came to her to do a Latino version of the popular show One Day At A Time, she explained that "Latinidad is complicated" and nuances are important. "If I'm coming to the table it's gotta be a Cuban American family because that's what I know and that's what I can make fun of and that's what I can dig into," she said. "We are seeking to be authentic to lift up the community and we are proud to do it."

With Love, her new series, premieres on December 17 on Amazon Prime, starring Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriquez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez.

"The more I show up fully in every project that I do, the more I can start to really investigate the complexity of our lived experience," Calderón-Kellet reflects. "The new show I have for Amazon, With Love, I was feeling communities of color in trauma...these last two years communities of color have gone through it, and I wanted to provide something aspirational and beautiful and joyful. It's that Maya Angelou quote: 'Joy is also revolutionary'. So to show aspirational beautiful Latinos of all shades falling in love and living life and struggling with relationships…to be able to show the complexities of that, has been so joyful."

Ariana DeBose Credit: Cortesía de Festival de People en Español

Speaking up to defend our rights in the workplace is also crucial. "I want to emphasize the whole pay equity matter," Niki López says. "Time after time, regardless of their industry, Latinas get paid about less than half what a typical white non-Hispanic man makes in a year for the same amount of work."