This Argentinian Steak Recipe is a Twist on this Traditional Summer Favorite
The last month of summer is officially here, which means quality time with our grill and favorite seasonal meals is now more important than ever.
Our friends at Gobble, a meal delivery service that delivers 15-minute dinner kits right to your door, have shared an original recipe by Executive Chef Thomas Ricci for an Argentinian twist on the classic steak and potatoes.
As part of Gobble's promise to its customers, every meal kit is made using fresh and quality ingredients. In this case, juicy sirloin steak that is seasoned with a chipotle coffee mole rub and pan-seared for a delicious crust.
The dish is made complete with a medley of diced bell peppers, red onions and Yukon Gold potatoes. Add a generous drizzle of chimichurri and enjoy!
Ingredients:
- Top sirloin steaks
- Chipotle coffee mole spice
- Yukon Gold potatoes
- Chimichurri Sauce
- Red bell pepper
- Green bell pepper
- Sliced red onion
Preparation:
- Rinse your fresh produce and gently pat dry. Thinly slice the Yukon Gold potatoes into 1/4 inch rounds. Dice the peppers and onions into bite-sized pieces.
- Place the sirloin steaks onto paper towels and pat dry. Season both sides with the chipotle coffee mole spice as desired, and reserve some of the seasonings for plating.
- Place a large nonstick sauté pan onto the stovetop, add one to two tbsp of cooking oil, and set the heat to medium-high. Carefully add the potatoes and cook for three to four minutes or until lightly browned.
- Reduce the heat to medium, and add the diced peppers and onions. Using a cooking spoon, scrape up any bits stuck to the bottom of the pan and season lightly with salt and pepper. Cook for four minutes or until the vegetables are tender and lightly browned. Turn off the heat and drizzle with half of the chimichurri sauce until thoroughly coated.
- Meanwhile, place a second nonstick sauté pan onto the stovetop adding one to two tbsp of cooking oil, and set the heat to medium. When the oil is hot, place the sirloin steaks onto the pan, cooking for three to four minutes on each side for medium-rare. Turn off the heat, set steaks aside, and let them rest for three minutes before slicing.
- Serve on a plate, spoon the chimichurri vegetables, and line up the steak on one side. If desired, sprinkle the remaining seasoning and drizzle the vegetables with the remaining chimichurri sauce.