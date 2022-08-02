For #TastyTuesday our friends at Gobble have shared this twist on a classic with bold Argentinian flavors.

This Argentinian Steak Recipe is a Twist on this Traditional Summer Favorite

The last month of summer is officially here, which means quality time with our grill and favorite seasonal meals is now more important than ever.

Our friends at Gobble, a meal delivery service that delivers 15-minute dinner kits right to your door, have shared an original recipe by Executive Chef Thomas Ricci for an Argentinian twist on the classic steak and potatoes.

As part of Gobble's promise to its customers, every meal kit is made using fresh and quality ingredients. In this case, juicy sirloin steak that is seasoned with a chipotle coffee mole rub and pan-seared for a delicious crust.

The dish is made complete with a medley of diced bell peppers, red onions and Yukon Gold potatoes. Add a generous drizzle of chimichurri and enjoy!

Steak and Chimichurri Credit: Photo by Jonathan C. Miller

Ingredients:

Top sirloin steaks

Chipotle coffee mole spice

Yukon Gold potatoes

Chimichurri Sauce

Red bell pepper

Green bell pepper

Sliced red onion

Preparation: