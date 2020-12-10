Arcángel Shares New Health Battle With Fans

"For a year I have been battling with a sick heart and now a supposed stain on my brain," he wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of himself getting a brain scan. "Asking God every day to continue showing me the way because I am not afraid of the only insurance we have in this life, DEATH !!"

He also shared that he isn't ready to die and he would like to live to see his daughter grow up and go through major milestones with her. "But I don't want to leave so young either, I dream of seeing a girl celebrating her 15th birthday, graduating from university and if possible walking down an altar!" he continued. "My mother used to say son you were and father you will be! I want to see my children fulfilling their goals, I want my brothers and friends to achieve everything they set out to do and I want to be present! I want to give even more honor to my MOTHER and to the NEIGHBORHOOD that saw me grow! I have been a good son, father, brother and a very good friend for those who could tell about it and for this reason I feel calm! INFINITELY grateful with all your blessings and thank you for having me in PRAYER!"