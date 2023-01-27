Arca Represents Nuestra Cultura At Paris Fashion Week 2023

During a star-studded Mugler show, the Venezuelan artist stood out as one of the hits of the night.

So far, Paris Fashion Week has delivered everything from a Rosalía concert at the Louvre to controversial, avant-garde looks courtesy of stars like Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat—suffice to say, we have been closely following along to hear about every moment.

Last night's Mugler Spring/Summer 2023 presentation proved to be one of the most enthralling moments of the week-long extravaganza of high fashion, complete with a runway full of celebrities, including one very special Latina guest.

Alongside the likes of social media sensation Ziwe and Pose star Dominique Jackson, Venezuelan musician Arca strutted down the runway as a representative of la cultura.

Arca, paris fashion week, mugler Venezuelan musician Arca walks the runway during the Thierry Mugler Runway Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

If you don't already know them, Arca is a music producer who has worked with musicians such as The Weeknd, Frank Ocean, Björk, and many more, with their work becoming extremely influential in the world of electronic music.

They are also an artist in their own right, having released eight albums as Arca and even more under their previous stage name before coming out as trans in 2018.

Now, Arca is breaking into the fashion world.

At the Mugler show they, along with the other models, rode in on the back of a high-speed camera dolly wearing the latest in the fashion house's leather and lace designs.

The Caracas-born singer wore a mesh bodysuit with carefully draped panels of black lace and satin with a pair of black lace booties.

As for accessories, Arca took matters into their own hands when they playfully "stole" a Mugler handbag from celeb guest JT of the City Girls for their final strut down the runway.