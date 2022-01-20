Welcome to Aquarius Season: 11 Celebs Born Under This Independent and Progressive Sign
Aquarius season is officially upon us, and it's time to celebrate some stars born under this progressive zodiac sign. From Alicia Keys to The Weeknd, People Chica is highlighting 11 Aquarians celebrating birthdays this season.
Characteristics of an Aquarius
Aquarians are known for their assertive, analytical, detached, humanitarian and eccentric nature. They stand out from the crowd with their unique ideas, and have no problem telling it like it is—eloquently. It's safe to say that they live life on their own terms while embracing sci-fi, writing, traveling and being in awe of technological advances.
Alicia Keys
Some people want it all, but we just want to age like Alicia Keys. The singer will be celebrating her 41st birthday on January 25.
Maluma
Papi Juancho is turning 28 on January 28.
Oprah
A true humanitarian Aquarius, Oprah Winfrey will celebrate her 68th birthday this year on January 29.
Shakira and Gerard Piqué
Is there a question that these two were meant to be? Aside from their match made in heaven, they share the same birthday—10 years apart—on February 2.
Daddy Yankee
El Cangri was born to stand out on February 3.
Don Omar
This year on February 10, the reggaeton icon will celebrate his 44th birthday.
Stephanie Beatriz
Just like her character Mirabel in Encanto, Beatriz embodies her Aquarian nature of helping others, standing out from the crowd and being independent. She shares a birthday with Don Omar on February 10.
Jennifer Aniston
The Hollywood superstar has alway stood out from the crowd for her charisma and ability to defy the odds in a male-dominated industry. The actress will turn 53 this year on February 11.
Gloria Trevi
The Supreme Diva of Mexican Pop is looking better than ever as her 54th birthday approaches on February 15.
The Weeknd
The Canadian singer embodies his Aquarian eccentricity through his music and will turn 32 this year on February 16.