7 Beauty Staples Every Aquarius Needs to Get Experimental
Cool, confident, and creative, we've got something for every Aquarius to pamper themselves and play around with their looks all season long.
Lightweight Base
As a natural humanitarian, Aquarius loves all things clean like this purifying moisturizer named in their honor.
Herbivore, Aquarius Pore Purifying BHA Cream, $44, sephora.com
Beauty Staples
This eyeshadow quad with three neutrals and a pop of color is perfect for an on-the-go Aquarius, plus a complimentary lip gloss.
ColourPop, Up In the Aquarius Set, $9.60, colourpop.com
Artist's Touch
With their love of creative expression, no one is as ready to rock graphic liner as an Aquarius is.
This MUA-designed liquid eyeliner with a unique paddle shaped tip will help them achieve the exact look they're envisioning.
Half Magic, Flik-Off Set, $26, halfmagicbeauty.com
Pop of Glitter
Try something different with this innovative shimmery liquid lip formula for a glittering pout that'll make you stand out from the crowd.
About-Face, Fractal Glitter Lip Color, $14, aboutface.com
Play With Color
Keep all the neon colors of the rainbow on hand to mix and match endless combinations and create the ultimate eyeshadow look.
Bakeup, Micro Palm Palette - Neons, $28, bakeupbeauty.com
Aquarius Icons
Take inspiration from Aquarius legend Harry Styles and his nail polish brand that's all about self-expression and defying gender roles.
Pleasing, The Super Magic Family Time Polish Set, $65, pleasing.com
Airy Finish
Top things off with a spritz of fragrance inspired by the sea breeze, perfect for this air sign represented by the water bearer.
SKYLAR, Salt Air Eau De Parfum, $90, sephora.com