In this week's #APPsolutely, People Chica is bringing you five apps that are seeking to make your life easier and better.

The right app can be life-changing, sometimes, even revolutionary.

Apps can address and help bring solutions to any number of pain points people may be experiencing at any point in time—they also bring a sense of ease to busy lives.

The following five apps do just that and so much more. The best part about them? They were all created by women.

For our #APPsolutely series, People Chica is highlighting five apps that will positively influence your day-to-day.

Close up woman hand hold using smart phone with heart icon at outdoor park street background. Copy space of technology business and travel holiday concept. Credit: Getty Images / Tonktiti

theHeard (iOS + Andriod)

Always on the hunt for the best nail salon in town? theHeard is the place to be. Find honest and sincere reviews on anything from doctors to spas to acupuncturists.

Fit With Vicky (Download Online)

Latina powerhouse and fitness guru Vicky Loza is bringing her incredible spirit and knowledge to a phone near you with her Fit With Vicky app. The app features things like "Follow Along" home programs, gym programs, monthly challenges, access to the Fit With Vicky community, a Macro Calculator and more!

PepTalkHer (iOS + Android)

PepTalkHer loves it when women are able to secure all the bags, so it built an app that wants to help women close the gender pay gap. This productivity app helps folks track their career goals and daily wins on an easy-to-use interface that allows them to print out a progress report they can bring to their boss when negotiating a raise or as a reminder of how truly magical they are.

Brandefy (iOS + Android)

Skin care diligence can get pricey, especially with all the amazing products out on the market. Knowing this, Brandefy wanted to make the skin care buying process simple and wallet friendly, so it created an app that was powered by a community of women with one goal: taking care of their skin. On the app, you can find side-by-side comparisons of popular luxury products and their dupes along with honest reviews on each.

Classpass (iOS + Android)